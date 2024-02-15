Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $55.79 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 144.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $55,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Shares of BLK traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $794.15. 108,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $790.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

