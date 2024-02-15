Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $72,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

