Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 699,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 425,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.39. 2,458,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,305,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

