Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 6,200 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 334,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,923. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

