Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of STERIS worth $53,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in STERIS by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.21. 110,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

