Loop Capital Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.95.

CTVA opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 413.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

