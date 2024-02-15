Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 58,071 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,383,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,071 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $36,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Capital L P bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,434,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 839,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 34,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 167,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,860. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

