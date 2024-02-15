Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 472,704 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,704 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.73% of Sovos Brands worth $39,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOVO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,748,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $295,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,957,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,563,443.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,801.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $295,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,957,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,563,443.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 269,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,178. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -159.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.01.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.