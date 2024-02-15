Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.84% of Tenable worth $43,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.78. 196,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,989. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

