Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Up 60.7% in January

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCFY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $8 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Locafy has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

Locafy ( NASDAQ:LCFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Locafy had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a negative return on equity of 219.58%.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

