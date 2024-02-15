Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LNC

Lincoln National Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 111.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.