Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,400 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $313.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.