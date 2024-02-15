LianBio (LIAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

LianBio Stock Performance

Shares of LIAN opened at $4.76 on Thursday. LianBio has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that LianBio will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LianBio by 1,695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LianBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

