Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 671,028 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 29.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 450,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,127 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 342,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 72.3% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. 184,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,568. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.53.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

