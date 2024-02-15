Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

