Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.63

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 59154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNF. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Get Knife River alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNF

Knife River Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Knife River

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.