Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 79,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:KNSL opened at $427.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.