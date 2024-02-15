Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

View Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.