Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ KEQU opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.35. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Kewaunee Scientific
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.