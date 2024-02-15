Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.35. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kewaunee Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

In related news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $779,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $779,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $45,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $241,181. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Further Reading

