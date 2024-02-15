Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $97,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.82. 504,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

