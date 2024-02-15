Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,265 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.70. 488,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $90.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

