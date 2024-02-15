Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $71.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $71,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 827,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $153.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.