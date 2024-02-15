Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $26.42 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.19. The stock had a trading volume of 542,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $352.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,518,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

