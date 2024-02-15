Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded down $21.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

