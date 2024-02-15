Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 408.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $40,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after buying an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,589 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

