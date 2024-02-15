Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 298,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,584. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $236.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

