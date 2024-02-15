Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 65,261 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $82,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.93. 1,801,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,868. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.