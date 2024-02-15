Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 366,314 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $43,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 529,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

