Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 33,721 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $148,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.99. 1,827,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average is $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $351.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $250.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

