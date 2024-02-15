Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,253 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $319.22. 1,010,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.82.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.