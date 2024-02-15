Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $37,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,573. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

