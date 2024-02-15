Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 140,802 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,024.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after buying an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,370,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,006.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,285,000 after purchasing an additional 849,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RYT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 474,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

