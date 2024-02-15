Kenneth Patrick Lorton Sells 901 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,567,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 885,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 865,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

