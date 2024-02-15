Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $66.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

FAF stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,094,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.