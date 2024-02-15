KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,820,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 27,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE opened at $13.78 on Thursday. KE has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

