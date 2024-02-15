Kava Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001450 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $820.50 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00080272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,700 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.