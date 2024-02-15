Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock worth $4,931,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

