JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Insider Buys £46,650 in Stock

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.78) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($58,916.39).
Shares of JII traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 932 ($11.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,741. The stock has a market capitalization of £680.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,762.32 and a beta of 0.50. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 764 ($9.65) and a one year high of GBX 942 ($11.90). The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 22.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 920.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 875.66.
