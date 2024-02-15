JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $175.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCN remained flat at $164.12 on Thursday. 159,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

