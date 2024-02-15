Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,613 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $91.76. 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,892. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

