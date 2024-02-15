Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,237 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 706,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,556. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.