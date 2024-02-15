Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.95. 9,371,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,300,549. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.53 and a 200-day moving average of $335.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,783,315. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.