Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.76. 1,094,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

