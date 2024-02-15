Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $322.51. The stock had a trading volume of 113,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $333.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.08 and a 200-day moving average of $300.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.