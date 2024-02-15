Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $14.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.51. The company had a trading volume of 218,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.36 and a one year high of $249.13.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.