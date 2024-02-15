Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KRFree Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after purchasing an additional 498,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. 1,309,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

