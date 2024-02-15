Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after purchasing an additional 498,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. 1,309,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

