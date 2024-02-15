Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 41,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 15,768,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,231,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

