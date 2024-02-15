Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,657 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.97. 2,209,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,539. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

