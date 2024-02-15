Jamie Levy Acquires 83,500 Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy purchased 83,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$18,787.50.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jamie Levy bought 16,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,970.00.

Generation Mining Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of TSE:GENM opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$54.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.72. Generation Mining Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.70.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

