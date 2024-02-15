Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. TD Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.37.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,063 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

